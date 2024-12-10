Jordan Whittington Misses Monday's Practice
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) wasn't available for Monday's practice estimate. Whittington has been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks, but continues to suit up. However, the 24-year-old has taken a backseat in the offense since Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned to the field. In fact, Whittington doesn't have a reception since Week 5. He has been limited to special teams duties, which isn't going to offer much to fantasy managers. That being said, Whittington is worth holding in some dynasty formats, but isn't likely to have much of a role on the offense right now.
Source: Adam Caplan
