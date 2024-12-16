Jordan Love Solid With Two Touchdown Passes In Packers’ Win
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was efficient and engineered the Packers' offense in their 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Love was an economical 20-of-27 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns through the air, plus a four-yard run on the ground. Both of Love's touchdowns went to Romeo Doubs in his first game action since Week 12 after clearing concussion protocol. Love's touchdown with 4:59 was perfectly placed and it was the game-sealing touchdown, which put them up three possessions. With the Packers heading home to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, Love is on the edge of being a fantasy starter based on recent play. However, with the strength of the Packers' offense and a good matchup on deck, Love should be started in most fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN
