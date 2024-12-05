Jordan Love On The QB1 Borderline for Week 14
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has two multiple-touchdown games in a row over his last two weeks and looks to make it three in a divisional matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Love has picked up his production after a lull in Weeks 8 and 9; a Week 9 where he faced the Lions at home and had his second-worst fantasy performance of the season. Detroit has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the quarterback position, and Love will have his work cut out for him in this second matchup. With Romeo Doubs (concussion) ruled out, Love will be down a receiving weapon on Thursday night, but should still be considered a borderline fantasy QB1 for this matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
