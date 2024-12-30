Jordan Love Disappoints Again In Packers’ Week 17 Loss
1 week agoGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love continues his backslide in the second half of the season as the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-25. Love was 19-of-30 passing for 185 yards and a lone touchdown pass to Malik Heath late in the fourth quarter. For the first time since their Week 10 bye, the Packers had 30 pass attempts in a game, but that slightly increased passing volume didn't matter as even down 17 points at times in the third and fourth quarter, the Packers still mixed in run plays with less urgency than one would expect. Love has been a top-12 fantasy quarterback just twice since Week 9 and will be a weaker streaming option when the Packers host the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 regular season finale.
Source: ESPN
