Jordan Akins Goes For 30 Yards In Week 15
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Akins saw an increased role in the Cleveland offense after David Njoku (hamstring) was ruled out on Sunday morning and wound up finishing second on the team in receiving behind only Jerry Jeudy. Akins will be worth a look as a streamer in deep leagues and two-tight end formats in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals if Njoku is forced to miss another game.
Source: NFL.com
