Jordan Akins Catches Six Balls In Week 17
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins caught six of his eight targets for 49 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Akins took on a main role in the Cleveland offense with David Njoku (knee) inactive, finishing second on the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards in the loss. The veteran tight end will presumably fill a similar role in the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 if Njoku's injury holds him out another week.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com