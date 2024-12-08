Jordan Addison Has Career Day In Win Over Atlanta
3 days agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison brought in eight of 12 targets for 133 yards and three touchdowns in his team's 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After not having done such all season, the second-year wideout went over 100 receiving yards for the second time in his last three outings. It was the first time he scored three TDs in a game, and his receiving total is the second-highest mark of his career. Addison has out-caught, out-targeted, and out-received teammate Justin Jefferson in two of their last three games. After not doing much for most of the season, the 22-year-old suddenly has viable fantasy performances in four of his last six appearances. He'll look to continue his streak of production in a rematch against their division-rival Chicago Bears in Week 15. Addison ripped off eight catches and a touchdown on 162 yards in their previous meeting.
Source: ESPN
