Jonathan Huberdeau Scores Twice On Saturday
1 week agoCalgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau found the back of the net twice during their victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday evening. Huberdeau opened the scoring with a tip-in goal in the first period which beat Yaroslav Askarov. Huberdeau would then score his second tally of the evening with an empty-netter to clinch the victory. This performance extended Huberdeau's goal streak to three games and point streak to four games. Huberdeau has only been held off the scoresheet once over his past 11 games. During this impressive stretch, he has tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight helpers). He remains a solid winger and should be started in all formats playing top minutes in the Calgary offense.
Source: NHL.com
