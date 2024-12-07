Jonathon Brooks To Be Closely Watched Once Again
4 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks looks to test his talents against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. Brooks was active for his second-ever NFL game last week and showed off his prowess in limited touches. The Texas product caught all three targets for 23 yards and carried the ball six times for 18 yards. It's expected that he will garner even more opportunities in this matchup, building on his 21% snap share last week. For managers, the return may be too little, too late, as it could be tough to trust his production in what's at best a split backfield with Chuba Hubbard. He could be a risky streaming option this week as he is ranked RB33 by RotoBaller, making him more of a FLEX option in deep leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
