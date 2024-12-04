X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
2 days agoMinnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper body) is out week-to-week. He has missed four games with an upper-body injury, and apparently, Brodin's return isn't imminent. The Swedish rearguard is a defensive workhorse for the Wild, having collected eight points (two goals, six assists) in 19 games with 35 shots and 45 blocks. Newly acquired David Jiricek might get an extended look in the lineup during Brodin's absence. He's yet to make his Wild debut after the team picked him up from Columbus in a trade on Nov. 30.--Taavi Pailk - RotoBaller
Source: Minnesota Wild PR

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

DeVonta Smith29 mins ago

Says He'll Play In Week 14
Nolan Gorman30 mins ago

To Be An Everyday Player In 2025
Jordan Clarkson32 mins ago

Out Again On Friday
Collin Sexton35 mins ago

Available On Friday Against Trail Blazers
Maikel Garcia42 mins ago

Undergoes Minor Elbow Surgery
Scoot Henderson45 mins ago

Tagged As Questionable On Friday
Jayson Tatum57 mins ago

Will Suit Up Against Bucks
Kai Asakura57 mins ago

Competes For UFC Flyweight Title
Breece Hall59 mins ago

Listed As Doubtful For Week 14
Alexandre Pantoja1 hour ago

Set For Third Title Defense At UFC 310
Al Horford1 hour ago

Available Against Bucks On Friday
Ciryl Gane1 hour ago

Set For Heavyweight Clash
Kristaps Porzingis1 hour ago

Downgraded To Out On Friday
Alexander Volkov1 hour ago

Looks For His Fifth Win In A Row
MMA2 hours ago

Doo Ho Choi An Underdog At UFC 310
Cedric Tillman2 hours ago

Not Practicing On Friday
Dallas Goedert2 hours ago

Not Seen At Friday's Practice
Jakobi Meyers2 hours ago

On Track To Play In Week 14
Breece Hall2 hours ago

No Sign Of Breece Hall On Friday
Malik Nabers3 hours ago

Not Practicing On Friday
Tim Patrick5 hours ago

Hauls In Two Touchdowns In Week 14
Jared Goff5 hours ago

Throws Three Touchdowns In Win Over Packers
Matvei Michkov6 hours ago

Provides Three Assists On Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk6 hours ago

Rocks Flyers With Five-Point Game
Brayden Point6 hours ago

Records Four Assists In Big Win
Andrei Svechnikov6 hours ago

Posts Career-High Four Points Versus Avalanche
Connor McDavid6 hours ago

Sets Up Four Goals In Thursday's Win
Sam Montembeault6 hours ago

Shuts Out Predators
Ryan O'Reilly7 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Christian Watson14 hours ago

Posts 114-Yard Effort In Packers’ Week 14 Defeat
Josh Jacobs14 hours ago

Continues Touchdown Binge With Three More In Packers’ Loss
Fred VanVleet17 hours ago

Active On Thursday Night Against Golden State
Andrew Wiggins17 hours ago

Available To Play On Thursday Night
Malcolm Brogdon18 hours ago

Exits Thursday's Game Early With Left-Hamstring Tightness
Andrew Nembhard18 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday Night
Isaac Okoro18 hours ago

Exits Game Early On Thursday, Won't Return
Adem Bona18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday With Knee Contusion
Bryan Reynolds18 hours ago

Expected To See Time At First Base
Al Horford19 hours ago

Questionable For Friday With Toe Sprain
Kron Gracie19 hours ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell19 hours ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr19 hours ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card
Ian Machado Garry19 hours ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
Matt Chapman19 hours ago

Open To Moving To Shortstop
Taurean Prince19 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Night In Boston
Shavkat Rakhmonov19 hours ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310
Trae Young19 hours ago

Considered Probable For Friday
Anthony Davis19 hours ago

Listed As Probable For Friday Against Atlanta
LeBron James19 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Friday
Cody Bellinger19 hours ago

Trade Market Is Heating Up
Kristaps Porzingis19 hours ago

Considered Questionable For Friday
Freddie Freeman19 hours ago

Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
DK Metcalf19 hours ago

Not At Practice On Thursday
Kenneth Walker III20 hours ago

Downgraded To DNP On Thursday
Luke Kennard20 hours ago

Uncertain For Thursday
Marvin Bagley III20 hours ago

Draws Rare Start
Austin Reaves20 hours ago

Unavailable Again On Friday
Chris Olave21 hours ago

To Visit With Specialist Next Week
Troy Stecher21 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zach Hyman21 hours ago

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Rasmus Dahlin21 hours ago

Will Not Play On Thursday
Sergei Bobrovsky21 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Thursday
TB21 hours ago

Nicholas Paul Returns To Action Versus Sharks
Jake Guentzel22 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Patrick Kane22 hours ago

Returns To Red Wings Lineup
CeeDee Lamb22 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Jakobi Meyers22 hours ago

Added To Injury Report
Bucky Irving23 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
CeeDee Lamb23 hours ago

Expects To Play On Monday Night
Malik Nabers23 hours ago

Added To Week 14 Injury Report
Tyreek Hill24 hours ago

Back At Practice On Thursday
Keenan Allen24 hours ago

Back To Full Practice On Thursday
1 day ago

Astros Make Offer To Alex Bregman
Josh Naylor1 day ago

Guardians Open To Trading Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas
1 day ago

Blue Jays Meet With Corbin Burnes
Luis Severino1 day ago

A's Sign Luis Severino To Three-Year Deal
Semyon Varlamov1 day ago

Considered Day-To-Day
Shea Theodore1 day ago

Hits Two Goals Wednesday
Brad Marchand1 day ago

Pots Two Goals In Win Over Blackhawks
Auston Matthews1 day ago

Strikes Twice Against Predators
Warren Foegele1 day ago

Plays Key Role In Wednesday's Win
Trevor Zegras1 day ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
Alec Bohm2 days ago

Mariners Have Had Talks About Alec Bohm
2 days ago

Teoscar Hernandez Expected To Re-Sign With Dodgers
2 days ago

Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes
2 days ago

Willy Adames Drawing Interest From The Yankees
Justin Kirkland2 days ago

Has Season-Ending Knee Surgery
San Diego Padres2 days ago

Padres The Favorites To Land Roki Sasaki?
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Cubs And Reds In On Garrett Crochet
Luis Robert Jr.3 days ago

White Sox Asking A Lot For Luis Robert Jr.
3 days ago

Juan Soto Starting To Eliminate Teams
Evan Phillips3 days ago

Should Be Good To Go For Spring Training
Daulton Varsho3 days ago

Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day
3 days ago

Jordan Romano Should Be Ready For 2025 Season
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players