Jonas Brodin Regarded As Week-To-Week
2 days agoMinnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper body) is out week-to-week. He has missed four games with an upper-body injury, and apparently, Brodin's return isn't imminent. The Swedish rearguard is a defensive workhorse for the Wild, having collected eight points (two goals, six assists) in 19 games with 35 shots and 45 blocks. Newly acquired David Jiricek might get an extended look in the lineup during Brodin's absence. He's yet to make his Wild debut after the team picked him up from Columbus in a trade on Nov. 30.
Source: Minnesota Wild PR
