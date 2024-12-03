John Wolford Joins Jaguars Practice Squad
3 days agoFree-agent quarterback John Wolford is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL.com. The 29-year-old is being picked up following the head injury suffered by franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans. Wolford has played in seven NFL games (all for the Rams), completing 58.7% of his passes for 626 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. Mac Jones will likely start as long as Lawrence is out of action, and veteran C.J. Beathard is in the No. 2 QB role. It would be a surprise if Wolford sees any game action this season, but you never know. For now, this move can be ignored for fantasy football.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com