Joey Daccord Faces Panthers On Tuesday
3 days agoSeattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (illness) will return to the crease on Tuesday versus Florida. He was unavailable on Sunday against the Rangers because of an illness. Daccord stepped aside after having won back-to-back starts. The 28-year-old has suffered only four losses since the start of last month, putting together a strong 12-6-1 record for the season. He has produced one shutout while allowing 2.50 goals with a .913 save percentage. To improve his record on Tuesday, Daccord has to find a way to keep the league's third-best offense quiet. Florida has averaged 3.75 goals a night in 2024-25.
Source: Mike Benton
Source: Mike Benton