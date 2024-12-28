Joel Eriksson Ek Might Return To Action Sunday
2 weeks agoMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) might return to action on Sunday against Ottawa. Kevin Gorg of the FanDuel Sports Network reports that Wild head coach John Hynes believes Eriksson Ek is a possibility for the game. The Swedish forward is regarded as day-to-day. Eriksson Ek missed an 11th straight contest on Friday versus Dallas. He has notched 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 22 appearances this term. Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is also nearing his return, so the Wild attack will soon receive a big boost.
Source: Kevin Gorg
