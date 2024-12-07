Jimmy Butler Active Versus Suns
4 days agoMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) will be active against Phoenix on Saturday. He was listed as probable on the initial injury report. The Heat star recently missed one game with a sore knee but looked great last time out against the Lakers. He finished a blowout win on Wednesday with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals in 29 minutes. Butler's presence in the lineup limits Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s fantasy appeal. He logged only 17 minutes off the bench on Wednesday.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman