Jerry Jeudy Goes For 12 Catches, 94 Yards In Week 17 Loss
1 week agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught 12 of his 18 targets for 94 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Jeudy bounced back from a slow two-catch, 20-yard performance in Week 16 to lead the Browns in all receiving categories in the home loss to Miami, although it is worth mentioning that he did so with David Njoku (knee) inactive. Njoku has been Dorian Thompson-Robinson's favorite target in the games the two have played together. Jeudy has enjoyed a career year in his first season with the Browns, setting career bests in catches and receiving yards, and will look to put the finishing touches on it in Week 18's season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.
Source: NFL.com
