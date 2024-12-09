Jerry Jeudy Finds The End Zone In Week 14
3 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught five of his six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Jeudy got the Browns off to a fast start in the contest, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown to give Cleveland a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Cleveland's leading receiving in Week 14, Jeudy has been on fire of late with three touchdown catches over his past four contests. The veteran receiver is shaping up as a must-start with the fantasy playoffs approaching next week. He will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
