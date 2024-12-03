Jerome Ford Runs For 41 Yards In Monday Night Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford carried the ball nine times for 41 yards and added a 21-yard reception in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. While Nick Chubb struggled, Ford looked explosive, ripping off several long gains and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. It goes as his best performance on the ground since October 6 against the Washington Commanders. That being said, Cleveland is committed to running Chubb on early downs and near the goal line, which will limit Ford's ceiling in fantasy. He remains a solid handcuff option but doesn't hold much standalone value with Chubb healthy. Ford will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
