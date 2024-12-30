Jerome Ford Runs For 22 Yards, Injures Ankle Vs. Dolphins
1 week agoCleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford carried the ball six times for 22 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Ford injured his ankle during the second quarter of the contest but was cleared to return to action in the third quarter. That being said, he did not record a touch in the second half as the Browns stuck with D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. in their backfield. Ford's status for Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens is in question and it will be worth monitoring his participation in practice throughout the upcoming week.
Source: NFL.com
