Jeremy Sochan Will Play Tuesday
3 days agoSan Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (thumb) is set to make his return Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns after missing the team's last 13 games recovering from left thumb surgery. He is expected to come off the bench and may see limited minutes as he eases back into action. In seven appearances this season, Sochan has been a valuable contributor, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and shooting 51.2% from the field over 29.3 minutes per game. His presence and athleticism will be a welcome boost for the Spurs, and fantasy managers will be eager to see if he can maintain his efficiency following his return.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report