Jeremy Sochan Expected To Return On Tuesday
3 days agoSan Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (thumb) appears ready to rejoin the lineup on Tuesday against Phoenix. He has been listed as probable on the injury report. A fractured thumb has robbed Sochan of 13 games. He looked good before the injury happened, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals. Stephon Castle has run with the starters during Sochan's absence, although Julian Champagnie might be the one who has to make way in the first unit for Sochan.
Source: NBA Injury Report
