Jedrick Wills Jr. Lands On IR, Likely Ending season
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns have placed left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot) on injured reserve. He is now slated to miss at least four games; if he misses the minimum amount of time, he could return for just one game (the Browns' season finale in Baltimore). Most likely, the Browns will just shut Wills down for the season, leaving Germain Ifedi in line to start at left tackle for the final five games. Wills is slated to hit free agency next February.
Source: Scott Petrak
