Jaylin Williams Remains Out On Tuesday
2 weeks agoOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (hamstring) will not suit up for Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. He's been unavailable for the entire year so far because of a hamstring injury and won't be ready to return for the 2024 NBA Cup final. Kenrich Williams will continue to provide backup for starting center Isaiah Hartenstein. However, the 30-year-old has very little fantasy appeal, having averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.7 minutes this month.
Source: NBA Injury Report
