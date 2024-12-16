Jaylen Warren Quiet In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren turned four carries into 12 yards and two targets into one catch for three yards in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pittsburgh was never able to establish the run in this one and could not sustain drives, especially in the second half. Warren has just one top-20 fantasy showing this season and continues to serve as a change-of-pace back with Najee Harris operating ahead of him. He is only worth rostering in deeper formats and should not be considered in starting lineups heading into a Week 16 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.
