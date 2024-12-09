Jaylen Waddle Posts 99 Yards In OT Victory Over Jets
3 days agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught nine of 12 targets for 99 yards in their 32-26 overtime victory over the division-rival New York Jets. It was a bounce back after a poor performance in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. Waddle and Tyreek Hill (wrist) took advantage of Sauce Gardner's absence in this game. It was the second time in three games that the 26-year-old was able to surpass 90 yards after not being able to break 50 in eight of the previous nine contests. Things are starting to click for Miami's offense, and Waddle has become a beneficiary with 25 targets over the last three games. Fantasy managers can feel more comfortable starting him in their starting lineups as we approach the fantasy playoffs. Next on the schedule is a matchup with the Houston Texans, who are very suspect against wide receivers.
Source: NFL
Source: NFL