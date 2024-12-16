Jayden Reed’s 61 Total Yards Help Pace Packers In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was used all over the field and was a solid contributor in the Packers' 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Reed's Week 14 was one to forget with just one target and zero catches, but he co-led the Packers in targets with Christian Watson this week. Notching five catches for 34 yards on six targets, it wasn't an overly impressive stat line for Reed but combined with his three rushing attempts for 27 yards, he still put up double-digit fantasy points. Reed had as many carries tonight (3) as he has in the last five games combined, so the Packers' renewed focus on involving him in the team's offensive gameplan was evident. Next week, the Packers head home to face the New Orleans Saints where Reed should be considered a low-end WR3 that has a high floor but a low ceiling for fantasy managers.
Source: ESPN
