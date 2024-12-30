Jayden Reed A Non-Factor In Packers’ Loss
2 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed continued his steep backslide in consistency and production as the Packers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-25. Reed had been a bit disappointing of late with his fantasy production with a combined eight catches for 110 yards in his last three weeks combined, but he caught his only target for six yards in Green Bay's loss. With Christian Watson (knee) inactive for Week 17's game, the hope was that targets would condense to multiple weapons in the Packers' offense. However, it was Romeo Doubs, not Reed, who was the primary recipient of those looks from quarterback Jordan Love as Doubs led the Packers in targets. Consider Reed a low-end flex option when the Packers host the Chicago Bears in their Week 18 regular season finale.
Source: ESPN
