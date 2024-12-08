Jaycee Horn Questionable To Return In Week 14
3 days agoCarolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (groin) exited during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is officially questionable to return. At the time of his departure, Horn had registered six total tackles, bringing his season total to 62. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it was evidently enough to keep him sidelined for most of the fourth quarter. Until Horn can return to action, Dane Jackson should step up as one of Carolina's primary cornerback options alongside Mike Jackson.
Source: Sheena Quick
