Jauan Jennings A Solid WR2 In Week 17
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings gets the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night to close out Week 17. In last week's loss to Miami, Jennings caught four of six targets for 51 yards. Jennings has done a good job filling in for the IR-dwelling star receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, leading the team in targets in each game he's played since Week 6 -- until last week when Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle led with nine targets apiece. Detroit's defense has been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers, ranking as the sixth-leakiest defense to the position. The Lions' dangerous offense figures to keep San Francisco's foot on the gas pedal in this one, giving the Niners' No. 1 receiver a safe floor and an appealing ceiling. Jennings is a solid WR2 at worst, with a top-12 finish within the reasonable range of outcomes.
Source: Pro Football Reference
