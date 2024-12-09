Jason Myers Makes Six Kicks In Productive Week 14 Outing
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers went 3-for-3 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. His field goals came from 20, 35, and 36 yards out. The 33-year-old has missed six kicks in 2024 — three of each kind. He ranks as the overall K14 in 2024, but that ranking jumps to K7 when you single out his last four games. Myers should continue to be treated as a fringe fantasy starter heading into next week's battle with the Green Bay Packers.
Source: RotoBaller
