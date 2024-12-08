Jamie Drysdale Returns To Action Sunday
3 days agoPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale (upper body) will return to action on Sunday versus Utah. He's been unavailable for the past 12 games because of an upper-body injury. The 2024-25 campaign has been a struggle for Drysdale, who has notched all of his three points (one goal, two assists) in power-play situations and sits on a minus-10 rating through 15 appearances. On the defensive end, he has contributed with 28 blocks. Drysdale will replace Egor Zamula in the Flyers lineup.
Source: Charlie O'Connor
