Jameis Winston Throws Two TDs, Two Interceptions In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston completed 24 of his 41 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 28 yards on four carries in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Winston got the Browns off to a hot start, finding Jerry Jeudy for a 35-yard touchdown to give his team an early 7-3 lead but he struggled to get much going after that as his second touchdown came with the game mostly over about halfway through the fourth quarter. Winston has now thrown for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season. He will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
