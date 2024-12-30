Jalen Nailor Comes Back To Life With 5/81/1 Line
2 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor hauled in all five of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win against the Green Bay Packers. The 25-year-old hadn't sniffed this sort of volume since way back in Week 7, but he was effective -- putting together his best outing of the season. The TD was Nailor's sixth, his first since Week 12. More so, the yardage and reception total were both season highs. With the Vikings' ground attack proving ineffective (2.7 YPC), QB Sam Darnold attempted his most passes of the season (43) en route to a career-high in passing (377). While it isn't a prescriptive performance, it's a reminder that the Michigan State product can at least work as, at worst, a tertiary option in this offense. It's possible he'll be involved again next weekend when Minnesota hosts their division-rival Detroit Lions in what presents as an exciting end-of-season tilt.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN