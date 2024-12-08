Jalen McMillan Has Career Game, Scores Twice
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan has been a disappointment throughout most of the season but finally broke out in Week 14. The rookie wideout hauled in four of his seven targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This was a nice surprise for fantasy managers who held onto McMillan. The 23-year-old hasn't surpassed 35 receiving yards in a single game until Sunday. Possibily, McMillan has finally earned more trust in the offense or it was just a fluke-game. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this to be weekly type of performance especially with a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next week. Fantasy managers should treat McMillan as a low-end flex option for that one.
Source: ESPN
