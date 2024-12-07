Jalen Hurts In Line For A Big Game Versus Carolina
5 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a top fantasy signal-caller during the 2024-25 campaign. After Philly began the season with a .500 record, the Eagles haven't lost a game since their Week 5 bye. With that said, Hurts didn't look the best in the Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for only 118 yards and a touchdown off a rough 11-for-19 passing, adding nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. However, he has an excellent chance to get back on track in Sunday's game versus Carolina. Without question, the Panthers defense has struggled throughout the year, allowing a league-worst 30.5 points per contest. To be fair, the Panthers played better than expected in recent meetings with the Bucs and Chiefs in the last two weeks. Still, things could be much different versus Philadelphia in Week 14, so Hurts should be in line for one of his best showings of the season.
Source: ESPN
