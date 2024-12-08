Jalen Coker Officially Ruled Out For Week 14
3 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is officially inactive for the Week 14 game against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Coker was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report on Friday, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old wideout has not played since injuring his quadriceps muscle in Week 10 and will now try to get himself healthy for a Week 15 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Coker had a full practice on Wednesday but then was downgraded to limited and downgraded again on Friday with a DNP, signaling he may have suffered a setback. Coker hasn't really been a realistic starting option for fantasy managers in his first year in the NFL, but his absence will keep David Moore on the WR4/5 radar for desperate fantasy managers as he works as the WR3 behind Adam Thielen and rookie Xavier Legette.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
