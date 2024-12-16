Jakub Vrana Rejoins Capitals Lineup
3 weeks agoWashington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana will re-enter the lineup for Monday's tilt against Dallas. The 28-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the last 10 games. Vrana was sent to the press box for an extended period after he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 16 games across the season. Considering he's averaged barely 10 minutes of ice time, these are fairly decent numbers, but it looks like the team wants to see more from Vrana. He will skate on the third line against the Stars, replacing Hendrix Lapierre in the lineup.
Source: Bailey Johnson
Source: Bailey Johnson