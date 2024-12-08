Jakobi Meyers Suiting Up Against Buccaneers
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is officially active for Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Friday. Meyers has been heavily involved over the last two weeks, turning 26 targets into 16 catches for 218 yards during that span. A high-volume, high-production receiver, Meyers remains a solid low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers this week. Managers are able to start him with confidence as he continues to thrive in his No. 1 wide receiver role alongside star rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
