Jakobi Meyers Snags Third TD In Week 17 Win
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reeled in five of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in his team's 25-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The 28-year-old led all Raiders pass-catchers with his target total and was second to tight end Brock Bowers in catches and receiving yardage. It was the fifth time in his last six outings that Meyers registered at least five receptions, and he's been a solid WR2 for the majority of the season. With one game to go, the Georgia native has a shot at his first 1,000-yard season in the pros despite missing two games earlier in the year with an ankle injury. As it stands, he's already set a career-high with 904 yards and needs six receptions to surpass his career mark as well. Las Vegas will line up with the visiting Los Angeles Chargers for their final regular-season meeting of 2024 next weekend.
Source: ESPN
