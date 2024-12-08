Jakobi Meyers Paces Raiders In Targets Sunday
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught seven of 10 targets for 67 yards during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the team in targets, tied for the most receptions, and finished one yard shy of the Raiders' receiving yards leader, Michael Mayer. It has been a successful and productive three weeks for Meyers, who is averaging 12 targets, eight receptions, and 95 yards per game during that span. Amidst all of his production, Meyers would certainly like some more involvement near the end zone. He has just two touchdowns this season, including zero over his last five games. The 28-year-old will look to continue his high-volume stretch while catching passes from Desmond Ridder next Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: RotoBaller
