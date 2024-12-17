Jake Oettinger Rock-Solid Versus Capitals
2 weeks agoDallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger collected win No. 16 with 25 saves in Monday's 3-1 victory over Washington. An effort from Dylan Strome got past Oettinger near the end of the first period, but he frustrated the Capitals for the rest of the way, becoming the second-winningest goalie in the league this season. Oettinger carries a 16-7-0 record, putting him behind only Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck in wins. He has allowed 2.33 goals while recording a .913 save percentage and one shutout. Three of Oettinger's seven defeats this season have come in December. But he appears to have started to pick up form again, winning back-to-back starts and allowing just one goal in each contest.
Source: ESPN
