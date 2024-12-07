Jake Moody Not Trustworthy Against Bears
5 days agoSan Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody will face the Chicago Bears at home in a Week 14 matchup on Sunday. Last week in snowy Buffalo, the second-year-pro drilled his first field goal attempt from 33 yards out before missing his final two attempts from 45 and 55 yards. He made his only extra-point try. It's hard to blame Moody for the misses given the weather -- especially the long one which was probably too much to ask. That said, Moody has had his fair share of failed attempts in his short career. Still, a kicker's fantasy value hinges most on the state of his offense, and San Francisco's has a big downward arrow next to it at the moment due to injuries at multiple positions. Since making three field goals -- and missing three -- upon his return from an ankle injury, Moody has come in under projections for three consecutive games. There are probably better options as Moody is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked kicker in Week 14.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference