Jake Moody Not A Great Bet In Championship Week Versus Detroit
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody will kick off to the Detroit Lions on Monday night in Santa Clara. Last week in Miami, Moody went one of two on field goal attempts, making a 21-yarder in the second quarter before missing from 41 in the third. The missed field goal caused head coach Kyle Shanahan to spike his tablet in frustration, but he later offered comments in support of Moody. The former third-round pick has struggled with accuracy this season, checking in at 76.7% while the league is averaging 83.8% overall. It's worth noting that Moody has pretty extreme splits -- a perfect 15-of-15 at home and a dismal 8-of-15 on the road. He is a perfect 25-for-25 on extra points overall. Detroit's defense is middle-of-the-pack by yardage, so normally San Francisco would be expected to get Moody at least a couple of opportunities, but the Niners are down to their third left tackle, and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz (knee) is questionable. Also, a scenario in which a high-powered Detroit offense builds a lead that incentivizes the 49ers to go for it on fourth down in field goal range is possible. The weather isn't expected to be a factor on Monday night. Moody is RotoBaller's K20 in its Week 17 rankings.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference