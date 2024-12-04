Jake McCabe Misses Second Straight Game On Wednesday
2 days agoToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (upper body) will remain sidelined on Wednesday against Nashville. McCabe missed his first game of the season on Monday versus Chicago after a puck hit him in the side of the head in Saturday's matchup against Tampa Bay. Philippe Myers stepped into the lineup as McCabe's replacement. Myers performed well in Monday's 4-1 win, as he recorded an assist with four shots, one block, and seven hits, but fantasy managers should not expect a repeat of the performance on Wednesday. Myers hasn't previously been productive at this level.
Source: Mark Masters
