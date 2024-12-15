Jake Haener Benched, Replaced By Spencer Rattler
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener was benched and replaced by Spencer Rattler during halftime on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Assuming his day is done, Haener finishes Week 15 having completed just four of 10 passes for 49 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He also took three sacks and rushed for seven yards. Haener was inserted into the offense this week with Derek Carr (hand, concussion) injured, but evidently, interim head coach Darren Rizzi had seen enough after just two quarters. The offense will belong to Rattler, a rookie, during the second half as the Saints look to overcome a 17-point deficit. Even if Rattler wins the starting job heading into Week 16, he'll still be a mid-to-low QB3 in fantasy football.
Source: Adam Schefter
