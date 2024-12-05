Jake Guentzel Available On Thursday
19 hours agoTampa Bay Lightning left wing Jake Guentzel (undisclosed) will be good to go for Thursday's tilt against San Jose. There was slight concern regarding Guentzel's availability after he exited Tuesday's practice session early. However, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site, Guentzel has said he's ready to play on Thursday. The 30-year-old has adapted well to his new surroundings, going for 10 goals and 22 points in 23 games this season. With Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) out for a second consecutive game, Guentzel is expected to deliver a big performance against the struggling Sharks.
Source: Benjamin Pierce
