Jadeveon Clowney, Jayce Horn Active For Week 15
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (groin) are active for Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Both players had been listed as questionable. Clowney closed out this week's practices with a pair of full sessions while Horn was consistently a limited participant. Clowney, 31, has been productive through 10 games this season, registering 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Horn has appeared in all 13 contests, tallying 62 tackles, one sack, and one interception. Having both playmakers available is great news for the Panthers as they enter Sunday's winnable game against Dallas.
Source: Mike Kaye
Source: Mike Kaye