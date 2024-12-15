Miles McBride 3 mins ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup in Oklahoma City

Jalen Brunson 9 mins ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder

AJ Green 25 mins ago

Skips Thursday's Game

Noah Clowney 29 mins ago

Unavailable On Thursday

Khris Middleton 33 mins ago

Upgraded To Available Thursday

James Harden 35 mins ago

Ruled Out On Thursday

Giannis Antetokounmpo 39 mins ago

Will Play Against Nets

Kristaps Porzingis 44 mins ago

Out On Thursday

Jaylen Brown 50 mins ago

Sits Out Thursday's Game

George Kittle 1 hour ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday

Deebo Samuel Sr. 1 hour ago

Misses Thursday's Practice

Clayton Keller 1 hour ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday

Brock Purdy 1 hour ago

Misses Another Practice

Kelly Oubre Jr. 1 hour ago

Unavailable Against Golden State

Anton Forsberg 1 hour ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup

Artem Zub 2 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday

Andre Drummond 2 hours ago

Out Thursday Versus Warriors

Alvin Kamara 2 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice

Marc-Edouard Vlasic 2 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday

A.J. Brown 2 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday

Jared Spurgeon 2 hours ago

Out On Thursday

Paul George 2 hours ago

Not On Injury Report For Thursday

Martin Fehervary 2 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday

Joel Embiid 2 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Thursday

Zachary L'Heureux 2 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games

Jalen Hurts 2 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday

Chris Olave 3 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday

Jaden Ivey 3 hours ago

Undergoes Successful Surgery

Justice Hill 3 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18

Darnell Mooney 3 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report

Gabe Vincent 3 hours ago

Downgraded To Doubtful Against Portland

Ladd McConkey 3 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday

Anthony Davis 3 hours ago

Downgraded To Doubtful On Thursday

Josh Jacobs 3 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday

Hunter Henry 3 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday

Malik Nabers 4 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday

Bailey Zappe 4 hours ago

Starting On Saturday

Tee Higgins 5 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18

Jerome Ford 5 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday

David Njoku 5 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18

Josh Richardson 6 hours ago

Listed As Out For Thursday's Game

Maxwell Lewis 6 hours ago

Ruled Out Against Milwaukee

Ziaire Williams 6 hours ago

Ready To Return To Action

Noah Clowney 6 hours ago

Questionable Against The Bucks

Ben Simmons 6 hours ago

Will Sit Out Thursday

Anthony Richardson 7 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday

Chase Brown 7 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday

Drake Maye 7 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18

William Eklund 8 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday

Jake Walman 9 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game

Samuel Ersson 9 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day

Valeri Nichushkin 9 hours ago

Out On Thursday

Kirill Kaprizov 9 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games

Auston Matthews 9 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday

Darcy Kuemper 9 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils

Drake Maye 18 hours ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins

Xander Schauffele 1 day ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025

Chris Kirk 1 day ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title

Max Homa 1 day ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season

Nick Dunlap 1 day ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season

Collin Morikawa 1 day ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season

PGA 1 day ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry

Russell Henley 1 day ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong

Jason Day 1 day ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry

Akshay Bhatia 1 day ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?

Ludvig Aberg 1 day ago

Returns To The Sentry

Jesús Luzardo 1 day ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent

Maverick McNealy 1 day ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua

Corey Conners 1 day ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua

Viktor Hovland 1 day ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event

Tony Finau 1 day ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason

Justin Thomas 1 day ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua

Jason Robertson 1 day ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory

John Tavares 1 day ago

Extends Point Streak To Eight Games

Valeri Nichushkin 1 day ago

Departs Early On Tuesday

Samuel Ersson 1 day ago

Departs Early On Tuesday

Kris Letang 2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve, Marcus Pettersson Activated

Igor Shesterkin 2 days ago

Placed On Injured Reserve

Ivan Ivan 2 days ago

Out Week-To-Week

Patrick Cantlay 2 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025

Sam Burns 2 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua

Cameron Young 2 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii

Sahith Theegala 2 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama 2 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii

Billy Horschel 2 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign

Jack Flaherty 3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty

Alex Bregman 3 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman

Trevor Williams 3 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal

Josh Bell 4 days ago

Returning To Washington

Pete Alonso 4 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"