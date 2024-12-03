Jacob Melton Should Make His MLB Debut In 2025
3 days agoHouston Astros outfield prospect Jacob Melton is expected to make his major-league debut in 2025, but that won't guarantee him everyday playing time. As a result, the Astros tendered contracts to both Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers for the 2025 campaign. Houston would like to add a left-handed bat that could help McCormick and Meyers as options in center field, but the team remains bullish on both players despite their offensive struggles in 2024. Melton, the team's top prospect per MLB Pipeline, has the most upside after slashing .253/.310/.426 with 15 home runs and 30 steals split between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land this year. He spent time at all three outfield spots but played mostly center field. The left-handed hitter's power/speed profile stands out, and the Astros could need his bat if both McCormick and Meyers struggle to hit in 2025.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
