Isiah Pacheco Leads Backfield In Week 14 Win
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had 14 carries for 55 yards and two catches for six yards in the 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old was the clear lead back for the Chiefs in Week 14, as Kareem Hunt handled just five carries and one catch for 29 total yards. Neither back was incredibly efficient on the ground, as they both averaged under four yards per carry, but Pacheco's 14 carries bode well for his fantasy performances moving forward. The Chiefs running back will look to have more success next week against the Cleveland Browns, who rank seventh in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Browns front seven is a strong unit at rushing the quarterback back and stopping the run, leading most teams to throw against the secondary, but Pacheco should still have touchdown upside in any matchup. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by Pacheco's role in his second game back and expect that role to continue to grow.
Source: Austin Abbott - Twitter
