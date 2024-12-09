Isaiah Davis Finds The End Zone In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown while catching three of his six targets for 27 yards in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. With Breece Hall (knee) inactive, Davis didn't get the start but he overshadowed the more hyped Braelon Allen, finding the end zone on a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Davis seems unlikely to wrestle away the lead-back role from Allen if Hall misses another game but he has become interesting as a handcuff option in fantasy leagues moving forward. He should be a priority waiver add this week as the Jets prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Source: NFL.com
