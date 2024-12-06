Isaac Okoro Exits Game Early On Thursday, Won't Return
13 hours agoCleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro exited Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets early with what the team is calling a left knee contusion. Okoro went 1-2 from three and finished with three points before exiting after playing just 12 minutes. Dean Wade started the second half ahead of Okoro and should be expected to get more playing time if Okoro is sidelined for any length of time.
Source: Chris Fedor
Source: Chris Fedor